Troopers issue warning after 6 accidents in Richfield in 2 days

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers in Richfield are issuing a warning after responding to six accidents in 2 days.
In a tweet posted to their social media, they remind others how important it is to drive slow in the rain as it is the snow.
“Section 10 has had 6 wrecks in 2 days due to speed too fast for conditions, those conditions being a heavy downpour of rain,” stated in the tweet. “Think of it as practice for snow driving, that will be coming soon!”
