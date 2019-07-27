Troopers issue warning after 6 accidents in Richfield in 2 days

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers in Richfield are issuing a warning after responding to six accidents in 2 days.

In a tweet posted to their social media, they remind others how important it is to drive slow in the rain as it is the snow.

“Section 10 has had 6 wrecks in 2 days due to speed too fast for conditions, those conditions being a heavy downpour of rain,” stated in the tweet. “Think of it as practice for snow driving, that will be coming soon!”

It is just as important to drive slow in the rain as it is the snow. Section 10 has had 6 wrecks in 2 days due to speed to fast for conditions, those conditions being a heavy downpour of rain. Think of it as practice for snow driving, that will be coming soon! pic.twitter.com/kx4Jp3Sxsu — UHPRichfield (@RichfieldUhp) July 26, 2019

What others are reading: