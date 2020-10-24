SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a Monroe man who died after a near head-on crash in Sevier County on Thursday morning.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Jerry V. Julander, 83, was headed south at 11:24 a.m. in a Geo Tracker on SR-24 at MM 7 near the town of Vermillion when the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up headed north crossed the center-line and hit his vehicle nearly head-on.
After the vehicles hit the Chevrolet pick-up rolled at least one time and came to rest on its roof. The driver of the pick-up was wearing a seatbelt and had only minor injuries.
Julander was not wearing a seatbelt and died instantly.
The driver of the Chevrolet pick-up is cooperating with State Troopers and impairment is not suspected.
- Driver arrested for DUI after crash that killed 17-year-old teen from Pleasant Grove
- Family of slain Utah college student confronts her killer
- Troopers identify man killed in near head-on Sevier County crash
- Here’s Trump’s latest path to an election night win
- Police, friends, and family continue search for missing Tooele 14-year-old