Troopers identify man killed in near head-on Sevier County crash

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a Monroe man who died after a near head-on crash in Sevier County on Thursday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Jerry V. Julander, 83, was headed south at 11:24 a.m. in a Geo Tracker on SR-24 at MM 7 near the town of Vermillion when the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up headed north crossed the center-line and hit his vehicle nearly head-on.

After the vehicles hit the Chevrolet pick-up rolled at least one time and came to rest on its roof. The driver of the pick-up was wearing a seatbelt and had only minor injuries.

Julander was not wearing a seatbelt and died instantly.

The driver of the Chevrolet pick-up is cooperating with State Troopers and impairment is not suspected.