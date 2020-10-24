Troopers identify man killed in near head-on Sevier County crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a Monroe man who died after a near head-on crash in Sevier County on Thursday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Jerry V. Julander, 83, was headed south at 11:24 a.m. in a Geo Tracker on SR-24 at MM 7 near the town of Vermillion when the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up headed north crossed the center-line and hit his vehicle nearly head-on.

After the vehicles hit the Chevrolet pick-up rolled at least one time and came to rest on its roof. The driver of the pick-up was wearing a seatbelt and had only minor injuries.

Julander was not wearing a seatbelt and died instantly.

The driver of the Chevrolet pick-up is cooperating with State Troopers and impairment is not suspected.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate