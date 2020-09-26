Troopers identify 20-year-old Murray woman killed in Kane County crash

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A crash in Kane County Wednesday evening has left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital in critical condition.

Annikka Jaramillo, 20, of Murray was killed in the crash while both drivers were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Another passenger of one of the vehicles was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened around milepost 35 on Highway 89 between Kanab and Page, Arizona. Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Bishop said the crash happened when the driver of an SUV attempted to make an illegal pass around a slower truck.

As the driver drove into the eastbound lane, it hit a passenger vehicle head-on, killing the individual sitting in the passenger seat of that car.