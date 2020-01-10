Trooper’s car hit on I-15 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was hit Friday morning on I-15.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes, right before Gentile Street.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Officials said the trooper stopped to help the people that were involved in a crash on the freeway. Luckily he was already out of the car at the time his vehicle was hit and he was not injured.

Remember, it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles.

Utah’s Move Over Law contained in Utah Code 41-6a-904 states drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles or towing vehicles displaying flashing red, red & white, red and blue lights or amber lights need to slow down and provide as much space as practical to the stationary vehicles, and, move over a lane if it’s safe and clear.

Utah Highway Patrol says hundreds of emergency responders experience close calls, are struck and either injured or killed while responding to these incidents every year.

