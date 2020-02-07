Trooper hit up Sardine Canyon

SARDINE CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- A trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol was hit while in his vehicle up Sardine Canyon.

Sgt. Nick Street with UHP asked the public to remember to move over and slow down when they see emergency lights.

“Please expect trouble…slow down and give room for our troops,” a tweet from states.

The trooper was trapped in his vehicle for a while, but was eventually able to make it out, Sgt. Street said.

Sgt. Street said the trooper is being checked out for injuries related to whiplash but has no life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

