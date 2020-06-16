Tributes pour in for Utah pilot killed in jet fighter crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Tributes are pouring in honoring a Utah airman killed during a training exercise off the coast of northern England Monday.

1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen of northern Utah was 27. He was based with the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February 2020.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and fellow Reapers of the 493rd FS. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.” https://t.co/zihhbpuYhL — RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 16, 2020

His wife Hannah posted a heartbreaking goodbye on Facebook. Hannah is an alumna of Dixie State.

“I’ve promised you today that the rest of my life will be a tribute to you. A tribute to the Christlike way you lived and loved. Kage please forgive me as I lean on your faith for a while. I know you’ll find a way to stay close. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for giving me more family to love, your family.” Hannah Allen

DSU Athletics sends our sincere and heartfelt condolences to @DixieStateSwim alumna Hannah (Hansen) Allen, and the entire Allen and Hansen families, as we join them in grieving the loss of her husband, USAF 1st. Lt. Kenneth Allen. We are grateful for your service Kage – RIP. 🇺🇸 — Dixie State Athletics (@DixieAthletics) June 16, 2020

The Utah organization “Follow the Flag” said they will see that he “receives a true hero’s welcome upon his return.”

Lt. Allen is being honored locally and internationally.

Our sincerest condolences go to the family and loved ones of US pilot 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen. Thank you for your service. https://t.co/Bjkjut8HHx — Utah Attorney General (@UtahAG) June 16, 2020

I send my condolences to the family and friends of 1 Lt Kage Allen. My son, who is a military pilot, sent this to me, and my heart breaks for those grieving this loss. I stand with a grateful nation in honoring the life and sacrifice of this hero. pic.twitter.com/wk3OFIcFV5 — Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) June 16, 2020

Flying our flags at half mast today for 1st Lt Kenneth Allen, USAF, 48th Fighter Wing who was the pilot killed tragically in the loss of an F15C from RAF Lakenheath yesterday.



Our deepest sympathies to the pilots family and friends, as well of course his comrades.#GBNF pic.twitter.com/4NbQoSY3rA — Station Masters Lodge (@GwinearRoadStn) June 16, 2020