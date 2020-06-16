Tributes pour in for Utah pilot killed in jet fighter crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Tributes are pouring in honoring a Utah airman killed during a training exercise off the coast of northern England Monday.
1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen of northern Utah was 27. He was based with the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February 2020.
His wife Hannah posted a heartbreaking goodbye on Facebook. Hannah is an alumna of Dixie State.
“I’ve promised you today that the rest of my life will be a tribute to you. A tribute to the Christlike way you lived and loved. Kage please forgive me as I lean on your faith for a while. I know you’ll find a way to stay close. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for giving me more family to love, your family.”Hannah Allen
The Utah organization “Follow the Flag” said they will see that he “receives a true hero’s welcome upon his return.”
Lt. Allen is being honored locally and internationally.