Trent Forrest making impact as an unheralded rookie

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz fans probably didn’t think an undrafted rookie would be making this big of an impact in the final two weeks of the season as the Jazz battle for the top seed in the Western Conference.

But with Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley sidelined with injuries, Trent Forrest has helped fill the void, coming up with big plays in victories over Toronto and San Antonio this past week.

Against the the Raptors, Forrest had seven points, three assists and a huge blocked shot in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.

Monday against the Spurs, Forrest had nine points, four rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes of action, as head coach Quin Snyder continues to show confidence in the rookie guard out of Florida State.

“Since I’ve been here, they’ve been working with me,” Forrest said about the coaching staff. “Knowing he has the trust in me, I feel like that gives me a lot of confidence because I’ve had to really work and lock in since I’ve been here to gain these opportunities.”

“Regardless of who is out there, we’ve had different lineups,” Snyder said. “Different guys have played at various times, and I think everybody that has come in the game has had that mindset.”

Forrest is also getting a lot of advice from Mitchell, Conley and Royce O’Neale about playing in the NBA.

“It’s just little different things I like to pick up from them,” Forrest said. “Whether it’s how to guard a certain guy playing pick and roll, or what they kind of see in different situations.”

As impressive as he’s been, Forrest said his mom and Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told him he still had yet to record a dunk. But Forrest came through against the Spurs Monday night.

“They both called me today before the game,” Forrest said. “They said that was the only thing I was missing so far was a dunk, so I definitely had to get one tonight for my mom and my college coach.”

The Jazz will host the Spurs against Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Vivint Arena.