Tremonton police launches investigation into threats made against schools

Tremonton, UT (ABC 4) – Tremonton police are investigating several potential threats made against the middle and high school. The schools in the area are Bear River High School and Bear River Middle School.

They announced the investigation on their Facebook page Sunday night. They say they are taking every precaution to keep the schools safe.

Communication has been sent out to parents by school administrators. School will resume Monday as normal, however there will be an extra police presence at some of the schools.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no other details were released regarding the threats.