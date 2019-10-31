Treasurer for Friends of Uintah/Daggett County Children’s Justice Center accused of stealing $145k over 10 years

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News)- The treasurer for the Friends of Uintah & Daggett County Children’s Justice Center is behind bars, accused of stealing nearly $145,000 over a 10-year period.

Michelle Lyn Coon, 41, was booked into Uintah County Jail Wednesday on a charge of theft over $5,000, a second-degree felony.

The CJC Program is dedicated to helping local communities respond to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective, efficient, and that minimize trauma for the child, according to the CJC website. The Friends of Uintah & Daggett Counties Children’s Justice Center, in which Coon was the treasurer, raises funds private and public funds to provide services for the CJC.

Arresting documents state Coon took the money from the Utah Children’s Justice Center (CJC) account she was in charge of by using the credit card assigned to her for things like food, shoes, clothes and more. Documents state she was also withdrawing from ATMs and writing checks to herself.

She told officers it started out as just a little bit at a time, but that eventually, she said, “she was addicted to buying stuff kind of like a drug user would be.”

ABC4 reached out to the Uintah & Daggett Counties Children’s Justice Center for comment, but have not received a response.

