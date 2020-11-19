Traveling for Thanksgiving? The TSA has travel tips you need to know

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This year will be like none other when it comes to traveling due to the pandemic. But for those of you who will be flying to a destination for Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration has released important tips to make your flying experience go as smooth as possible.

While most foods can be carried through a TSA checkpoint, there are some Thanksgiving food items that will need to be transported in a checked bag.

As a general rule of thumb, if it is a solid food item, it can go through a TSA checkpoint. But, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and if it is larger than 3.4 ounces…then it should go in a checked bag.

Since some foods may need some additional screening, TSA recommends placing them in a clear bag or another container and then removing them from your carry-on bag and placing them in a bin for screening.

The TSA notes that people need to keep in mind how to properly store food when traveling to prevent foodborne illnesses. Ice packs are permitted on flights but they must be frozen solid and not melted when they go through security screening.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:

Baked goods

Meats

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mac n’ Cheese

Fresh vegetables

Fresh fruit

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage:

Cranberry sauce and other sauces

Gravy

Wine, champagne, sparkling cider

Canned fruit or vegetables

Preserves, jams, jellies

Maple syrup

The TSA has also made an exception for how big a bottle of hand sanitizer can be carried on during the pandemic. One liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger is now allowed until further notice. All other liquids, gels, and aerosols being carried on continue to be allowed the standard limit of 3.4 ounces.

If travelers do decide to bring a larger sized hand sanitizer, they can expect it to be screened separately which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.

The Centers for Disease Control says that the best way to minimize the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season is to celebrate virtually or only with members of your own household. The CDC says that organizers and attendees of larger events should consider the risk of the virus spread based upon the group size.