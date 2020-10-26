Gap winds expected for Washington County canyons, travel on I-15 could be impacted



WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Travelers on I-15 in Southern Utah are being reminded of a high wind warning that is still in affect for Washington County canyons through 4 p.m. Monday.

In Southwest Utah, a “gap” or surface wind, expected to be 35-45 mph, is coming from the northeast with gusts up to 60 mph through the canyons.

Travelers along I-15 from North of St. George to South of Cedar City will deal with dangerous crosswinds as well as the Virgin River Gorge.

There is also a concern that some may experience power outages in the area during this time.

Easterly winds in Weber and Davis Counties ended around 7 a.m. with the strongest winds once again centered between Kaysville & Centerville and Farmington the bullseye.

As the morning slides into afternoon, the winds have died down in Northern Utah and their warning is no longer in affect.