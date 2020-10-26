Gap winds expected for Washington County canyons, travel on I-15 could be impacted

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:


WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Travelers on I-15 in Southern Utah are being reminded of a high wind warning that is still in affect for Washington County canyons through 4 p.m. Monday.

In Southwest Utah, a “gap” or surface wind, expected to be 35-45 mph, is coming from the northeast with gusts up to 60 mph through the canyons.

Travelers along I-15 from North of St. George to South of Cedar City will deal with dangerous crosswinds as well as the Virgin River Gorge.

There is also a concern that some may experience power outages in the area during this time.

Easterly winds in Weber and Davis Counties ended around 7 a.m. with the strongest winds once again centered between Kaysville & Centerville and Farmington the bullseye.

As the morning slides into afternoon, the winds have died down in Northern Utah and their warning is no longer in affect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate