Train carrying ammonium nitrate, grenades and bombs, crashes in Elko, Nevada, I-80 closed

Photo Courtesy Michael Lyday

ELKO, Nevada (ABC4 News) – A train that was carrying ammonium nitrate, grenades and bombs has crashed in Elko, Nevada, forcing the closure of I-80 Wednesday morning.

Elko City and County Public Safety sent out the alert at 10:21 a.m. of the train derailment.

A video taken by Michael Lyday shows the smoke from the crash.

It is not known what company the train belongs to or if there are any injuries.

Elko County Sheriff’s Office said they have closed I-80 in both directions just east of Wells, Nevada.

This is a developing story. An update will be provided once more information is obtained.

