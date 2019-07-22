Traffic delayed near mouth of Weber Canyon after vehicle fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The mouth of Weber County was briefly closed Monday afternoon after a vehicle fire.

Westbound traffic was closed on I-84 right at the mouth of the canyon around 3:30 p.m., but crews were able to open one lane of traffic after about an hour.

Driver Alert: One lane is closed on WB I-84 at the mouth of Weber Canyon in @South_Weber_UT due to a vehicle fire. Expect delays. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UtahTrucking @UDOTRegionOne pic.twitter.com/grO3VhH3UL — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 22, 2019

Drivers should expect delays.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are clicking on: