WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The mouth of Weber County was briefly closed Monday afternoon after a vehicle fire.
Westbound traffic was closed on I-84 right at the mouth of the canyon around 3:30 p.m., but crews were able to open one lane of traffic after about an hour.
Drivers should expect delays.
Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
What others are clicking on:
- Traffic delayed near mouth of Weber Canyon after vehicle fire
- Scientists, lawmakers calling for change after report on deadly flooding from hurricanes
- Crews fight 2-alarm apartment fire in Layton
- Man charged for assaulting 90-year-old man, breaking his leg, fracturing his hip
- Construction workers endure long days in the hot summer sun