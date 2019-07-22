Newsfore Opt-In Form

Traffic delayed near mouth of Weber Canyon after vehicle fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The mouth of Weber County was briefly closed Monday afternoon after a vehicle fire.

Westbound traffic was closed on I-84 right at the mouth of the canyon around 3:30 p.m., but crews were able to open one lane of traffic after about an hour.

Drivers should expect delays.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

