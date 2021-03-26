Traction Law lifted for Cottonwood Canyons

Motorists make their way along an icy road Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 in Philadelphia. After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

Update 8:50 a.m.: The traction law has been lifted in Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons. The roads are expected to be wet throughout the day, according to Utah Department of Transportation.

Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation issued an Emergency Alert and Road Weather Alert Friday morning for Cottonwood Canyons in Salt Lake County and Empire Pass in Summit County, according to their website.

The alert states that approved traction devices are required for all vehicles driving in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, as well as in Empire Pass between mile posts 2 and 5.

Empire Pass is located on state route 224.