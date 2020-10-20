Study: Top-ranked universities and colleges in Utah

Utah (ABC4 News) — College application deadlines are around the corner and COVID-19 pandemic or not, Utahns are still making plans for the future.

Personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report to help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states.

According to WalletHub, they compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories.

The top 4 Colleges and Universities in Utah were listed as follows:

1. Brigham Young University-Provo
2. University of Utah
3. Utah State University
4. Southern Utah University

The following information about school performance the study was released by WalletHub:

School Snapshot: Brigham Young University-Provo (1 = Best):

  • 2nd – Admission Rate
  • 3rd – Net Cost
  • 4th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 2nd – On-Campus Crime
  • 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Utah (1 = Best):

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 4th – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 4th – On-Campus Crime
  • 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Utah State University (1 = Best):

  • 4th – Admission Rate
  • 2nd – Net Cost
  • 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 1st – On-Campus Crime
  • 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 3rd – Graduation Rate
  • 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

