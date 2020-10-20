Study: Top-ranked universities and colleges in Utah

Utah (ABC4 News) — College application deadlines are around the corner and COVID-19 pandemic or not, Utahns are still making plans for the future.
Personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report to help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states.
According to WalletHub, they compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories.
The top 4 Colleges and Universities in Utah were listed as follows:
|1. Brigham Young University-Provo
|2. University of Utah
|3. Utah State University
|4. Southern Utah University
The following information about school performance the study was released by WalletHub:
School Snapshot: Brigham Young University-Provo (1 = Best):
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 3rd – Net Cost
- 4th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 2nd – On-Campus Crime
- 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Utah (1 = Best):
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 4th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 4th – On-Campus Crime
- 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Utah State University (1 = Best):
- 4th – Admission Rate
- 2nd – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 1st – On-Campus Crime
- 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary