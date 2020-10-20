Study: Top-ranked universities and colleges in Utah

Utah (ABC4 News) — College application deadlines are around the corner and COVID-19 pandemic or not, Utahns are still making plans for the future.

Personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report to help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states.

According to WalletHub, they compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories.

The top 4 Colleges and Universities in Utah were listed as follows:

1. Brigham Young University-Provo 2. University of Utah 3. Utah State University 4. Southern Utah University

The following information about school performance the study was released by WalletHub:

School Snapshot: Brigham Young University-Provo (1 = Best):

2 nd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 3 rd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 4 th – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 2 nd – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 3 rd – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Utah (1 = Best):

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 4 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 4 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 1 st – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Utah State University (1 = Best):

4 th – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 2 nd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2 nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 1 st – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 4 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 3 rd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To the full study.