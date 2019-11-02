Tooele woman missing 2 weeks found safe

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Tooele woman who was reported missing over two weeks ago was found safe.

According to a press release issued by the Tooele County Sheriff on their Facebook page, Heather Fullmer, 31, had last been seen on Oct 14.

****Update****** Thank you for your tips! Ms. Fullmer was located by detectives and is safe.******The Tooele City… Posted by Tooele City Police Department on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Deputies said she was considered endangered because she has several medical conditions.

