Tooele woman missing 2 weeks found safe

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Tooele woman who was reported missing over two weeks ago was found safe.
According to a press release issued by the Tooele County Sheriff on their Facebook page, Heather Fullmer, 31, had last been seen on Oct 14.
Deputies said she was considered endangered because she has several medical conditions.
