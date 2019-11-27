Tooele police working to piece together puzzle after man’s body found in freezer

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Investigators with the Tooele City Police Department are working to figure out a timeline after a man’s body was found in a freezer, his wife dead on the bed.

Police believe Paul Edward Mathers’ body, was in the freezer for anywhere from a year and a half, to 11 years, due to the varied accounts of when neighbors last saw him.

His wife, Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, was found dead during a welfare check at her apartment near 490 West Utah Avenue on Friday after she had not been seen from in several weeks.

On Wednesday the Tooele City Police Department says they are looking into is his financial records, specifically his VA checks and Social Security checks.

“We are trying to determine where the checks/ payments were sent and if they ever stopped at any point,” a press release from the department stated. 

