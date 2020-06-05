TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) Police in Tooele are still looking for one of two suspects believed to have been involved in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man.

Police said they are asking for the public’s help in locating Brandon Burr, 38, who they believe may have further information in regards to a possible homicide involving Devin Perryman who was reported missing out of West Valley City on Tuesday.

Police were also looking for Caitlyn Fluckiger, 26, but stated they have taken her into custody.

Police said Perryman may be the victim of a shooting on Monday when police found evidence someone had been killed at a home on Garden Street.

Authorities have not confirmed if Perryman has been found but family and friends have posted on their social media accounts that he has been, no further information was released.

Devin Perryman

If you know of Burr’s whereabouts, police ask for you to contact Detective Bre Dalton at 435-882-8900 or call the Tooele County Dispatch Center at 435-882-5600.