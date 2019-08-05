Tooele man threatens family with bat while shouting racial slurs

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 43-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault after police said he threatened a family with a bat while shouting racial slurs at them.

According to charging documents, Roland Hicks, of Tooele, was arrested after a man flagged down an officer with the Tooele City Police Department on Thursday and said a man with a bat had just threatened him and his family.

The man said they had no idea who Hicks was and he just approached them and said he was going to fight them and called them the N-word multiple times.

A woman in the group said Hicks just kept yelling at them and hitting the bat on different things. She said they tried to ignore him but he just kept getting closer. A juvenile girl with the two told police Hicks called them the N word then said he was going to “(expletive) them up”.

The officer saw Hicks standing with a metal bat in his hands walking towards 100 West. The officer heard the bat hit the ground as Hicks attempted to throw it under a car.

The officer took Hicks into custody who said he had drank four “Locos” drinks. His BAC at the time was .161, documents stated.

Hicks faces three counts third-degree felony aggravated assault and one misdemeanor charge of intoxication.

The arresting documents do not indicate what race the family assaulted is. The Tooele County Attorney’s office said once they receive the full details of the report, they will investigate if the incident was racially motivated.

A background check for Hicks shows he has a long history of multiple arrests for intoxication, disorderly conduct, drug possession, theft, assault, burglary and several DUIs.

