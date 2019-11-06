Tooele man charged with sexually abusing boy over 100 times

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Tooele man is facing nine first-degree felony child sex abuse charges after a victim came forward and said he had been abused over 100 times as a child.

According to charging documents, Daniel L Pacheco, 56, was charged in 3rd District Court in Tooele on Wednesday with nine counts of sodomy on a child.

Documents state police were contacted by an individual who knew Pacheco after he heard about a man who said Pacheco had sexually abused him for years.

Police reached out to the victim and during an interview, he disclosed that Pacheco sexually abused him over 100 times, starting in 1997, when he was eight and continued for nearly a decade.

The man told police he came forward after hearing Pacheco was being accused of sexually abusing another child, documents state.

A summons to appear in court was issued instead of a warrant for his arrest. His first court appearance is scheduled for December 3.

Pacheco was convicted in 2013 of second-degree felony forcible sex abuse when a man, who had attended a gathering with Pacheco, woke up to Pacheco fondling his privates.

In that case, Pacheco pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree felony lewdness and was given a suspended sentence of 0-5 years at the Utah State Prison, 90 days in jail and 3-years probation.

In 2016, the felony conviction was reduced to a misdemeanor after successfully completing probation.

Pacheco additionally has previous arrests for theft, criminal mischief, and two cases of allowing an animal to run at large and attack.

Sexual Assault: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

