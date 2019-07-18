Tooele Fire Warden says South Rim Fire 100 percent contained

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4 News) Wildland firefighters wasted no time containing the South Rim Fire.

The fire was 100% contained before noon Thursday.

“Well I didn’t order dinner for the crews so we are not planning on being here tonight,” says Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton. “Thanks to the hard work of the aircrews and the ground crews we got around this fire fairly quickly and with no serious damage to the community.”

Fire investigators say a bird hit an arcing power line Wednesday causing the fire.

“That is all it takes out here, just one spark,” he says. “What we had was a blown fuse. They replaced that fuse and that regenerated our communication site at the top of the hill and everything is back and good to go.”

That communication site has towers for the Tooele County Emergency Services and Army Depo, as well as a Verizon cell tower.

“We actually do monitor that site and make sure it’s got good defensible space just like you would want with your home,” says the Fire Warden.

Officials say the fire was held at 351 acres. At one point the fire was only a football field away from homes.

“This community of South Rim is really concerning to me. I see a lot of tall grass, a lot of weeds in-between houses, and we just can’t stress it enough that defensible space,” he adds.

Tooele County has seen 48 different wildfires in the county this year. Fire Warden Walton says code enforcement will be going out to residences making sure they have enough defensible space to prevent wildfires from approaching their homes in accordance to Tooele County Ordinances.

