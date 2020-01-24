Tooele County Schools provides additional support following Haynie funeral

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)– The town of Grantsville is laying four members of the Haynie family to rest.

After mother Alejandra and her three children Alexis, Milan, and Mathew Haynie were shot and killed.

Back on January 17, police say C.J. Haynie shot and killed all four, the father Colin survived the shooting.

Ever since, the community has been supporting the family “Our hearts go out to you,” is the message the city of Grantsville is sending to the Haynie family on a difficult day of grieving.

The Tooele County School District is providing support for anyone who needs it.

Today, following the Haynie family funeral, Valley Behavioral Health will be offering counseling services at the Grantsville City Library from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will also be on call as needed in the coming week. For further information, they can be reached at 435.843.3520. — Tooele Schools (@tooeleschools) January 24, 2020

“Discuss care for our students and out staff we will have school counselors and psychologist whoa are here all long and if we do need additional support from outside agencies that have volunteered then we will reach out,” Marie Denson Communications Director for Tooele County School District said.

Anyone who needs support can reach a counselor at 435.843.3520

