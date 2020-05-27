Tooele County officials halt controversial Collin Raye concert

FRANKLIN, TN – AUGUST 07: Collin Raye performs during the concert to benefit the Buddy Care Foundation at Franklin Theatre on August 7, 2012 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Leaders in Tooele County have stepped in to stop a concert planned this weekend.

The concert, sponsored by Utah Business Revival, was originally scheduled in Kaysville at Barnes Park with the support of Mayor Katie Witt, but city council members and health officials stepped in and threatened to cut power to the park the power to the park and pursue criminal charges to anyone who attends.

In response, Utah Business Revival announced the concert will instead be at the Studio Ranch Amphitheater in Grantville.

On Wednesday the Tooele County Health Officer, the Tooele County Board of Health, and the Tooele County Commission issued an official notice of closure to the owner of The Amphitheater at Studio Ranch.

“This event falls under the definition of a Temporary Mass Gathering,” the Public Health Order stated. “[The event] pose an imminent health hazard at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Under the current guidance of the state, gatherings mass gatherings of this size are not allowed.

If the owner does to obey he faces criminal charges.

Health officials say their goal in issuing this order is to protect the health of the community.

UBR said the concert was started with the intent of reviving Utah’s small businesses. They planned on having free booths available for businesses during the concert.

No word from the group on their next plan.

