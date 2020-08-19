Tooele County Criminal bust: 17 arrested for unlawful possession of drugs and firearms

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Public Safety along with the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office conducted an operation on Interstate 80 in the County between August 9th through August 12th where suspects were arrested for drug and weapons violations.

Utah State Troopers and SBI Agents were able to seize 2 handguns, 556 lbs of unlawful cannabis, 37 pounds of unlawful THC edibles, 14 grams of unlawful THC resin, 4.5 lbs of unlawful THC wax, 320 unlawful THC vape cartridges, 51 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly), 18 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, an entire sheet of LSD tabs, and 14 grams of cocaine.



Tooele County interdiction effort seized items

A total of 17 suspects were arrested for the unlawful possession of the above seized items.

The interdiction effort was supported by U.S. Attorney John W. Huber who spoke with Troopers and Agents prior to the event kicking off.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Utah is also moving to federally prosecute one and potentially more of the cases that resulted in 17 arrests.