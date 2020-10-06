Tony Finau tests positive for COVID-19 and will not play this week on PGA Tour

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah’s best golfer, Tony Finau, revealed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Finau, who hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since the U.S. Open two weeks ago, will self-quarantine and will miss this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Finau said he is feeling well and is in good spirits.
Finau, a West High School graduate, has eight top-10 finishes in the 2020-21 season, including an 8th place finish at the U.S. Open.
Finau has a wife and three children.