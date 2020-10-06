Tony Finau tests positive for COVID-19 and will not play this week on PGA Tour

Utah native will self-quarantine, and miss this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Tony Finau, of the United States, plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the US Open Golf Championship, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah’s best golfer, Tony Finau, revealed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Finau, who hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since the U.S. Open two weeks ago, will self-quarantine and will miss this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Finau said he is feeling well and is in good spirits.

Finau, a West High School graduate, has eight top-10 finishes in the 2020-21 season, including an 8th place finish at the U.S. Open.

Finau has a wife and three children.

