Tom Nissalke, Utah Jazz first head coach, dies at 87

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Tom Nissalke, the very first head coach of the Utah Jazz, died Friday at the age of 87.

Nissalke was the team’s first coach when the franchise moved from New Orleans to Utah in 1979, coaching the team for just over two seasons. Nissalke was fired 20 games into the 1981-82 season, and replaced by Frank Layden.

Nissalke compiled an overall record with the Jazz of 60-124.

Nissalke was a much more successful coach before his tenure with the Jazz, winning the NBA Coach of the Year award in 1977 with the Houston Rockets. He was also named the ABA Coach of the Year in 1972 with the Dallas Chaparrels.

Nissalke ended his NBA coaching career with Cleveland after coaching the Cavaliers from 1982 to 1984. He retired from coaching in 1985.

Nissalke also coached the Utah Stars of the ABA in its final two seasons.

Having coached 879 games in the NBA and ABA, Nissalke compiled a career record of 371-508.

Nissalke also coached Puerto Rico in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.