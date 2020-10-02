Tom Holmoe talks about difficulty of BYU scheduling

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Tom Holmoe has been a very busy man the last few months.

After BYU’s football schedule was reduced to just three games at one point, Holmoe has put together a 10-game schedule, including recent games against Boise State and San Diego State.

To schedule two teams from the Mountain West, the conference BYU abandoned a decade ago shows just how much times have changed.

“I’d say nine years ago, this wouldn’t have happened,” Holmoe said on the morning of BYU’s game against Louisiana Tech. “It was a tough break for everybody involved, and there were some hard feelings. Some of the fans still hold some hard feelings. But the people involved are good people. Some AD’s are gone and some new AD’s are in there.”

So now BYU now has 10 games, with the possibility of rescheduling the Army game, which was postponed on September 12th, later in the season.

“With Army and BYU, we have flexibility,” Holmoe said. “But you’ll have to look at the health of the teams down the road because of COVID and all those strange things. It’s later in the season. So, we’ll keep all those doors open.”

In the first two games of the season, BYU has not allowed any fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and Holmoe thinks that is unlikely to change.

“I don’t anticipate it,” he said. “I’m eager, but I couldn’t give you a date. But a lot of that will have to do with the numbers in Utah county. Are we going to get LaVell Edwards Stadium full this year? I would not anticipate that. But anything above zero is good.”

BYU still doesn’t have a bowl game scheduled this year. The way things are going, they could end up in a New Year’s Six bowl if they remain undefeated. But there is also a chance many bowl games will get shut down this year because of the COVID-19 virus.

“What if some of the games aren’t able to play because of their community and their finances?” Holmoe asked. “That’s going to bring something to the debate or to the equation that we haven’t even started to think about yet.”

One week, one game at a time.