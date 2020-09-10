Today is World Suicide Prevention Day: Resources Utahns need to know about

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month, Sept. 6-12 is National Suicide Prevention Week and Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. According to the Utah State Health Department, an average of 627 Utahns die from suicide each year. An average of 4,574 Utahns attempts suicide each year.

More Utahns are hospitalized or treated in an emergency department for suicide attempts than are fatally injured. Two Utahns die every day from suicide and 13 Utahns are treated for suicide attempts every day throughout the state.

Suicide is a major public health problem in Utah. Unfortunately, Utah’s suicide rate has been consistently higher than the national rate for more than a decade.

So, where can you turn for help when you or a loved one are struggling?

There are numerous resources available through the state 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for those struggling with suicidal thoughts or for people who have a loved one struggling with suicidality.

LiveonUtah.org is a great place for Utahns to turn to for suicide prevention resources and education.

The National Suicide Prevention LifeLine is available to call 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The Trevor Lifeline is available for LGBTQ individuals in crisis to call at 866-488-7386

The state offers free suicide prevention and mental health trainings proven to save lives. Trainings available include QPR, SafeTalke, Mental Health First Aid, and Connect Postvention. To schedule a training, contact Amy Mikkelsen at (801)-538-6599.

Click here to access free pamphlets on brochures containing resources concerning after a suicide attempt, firearm suicide prevention, firearm safety, and grieving.

If you are worried about someone close to you who may be contemplating suicide, the graphic found in the tweet below shows different suicide warning signs to be aware of.

By learning the warning signs, you can help #StopSuicide. Warning signs can appear in a person's behavior, mood, or how they talk, and there is no single cause for suicide. #KeepGoing #WorldSuicidePreventionDay



If you or someone you know needs help, there's the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.