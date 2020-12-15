‘Today is a hopeful day,’ | Medical professionals react to COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – 125 Utah medical professionals received the COVID-19 vaccination on a historic Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare administered 90 vaccines, and U of U Health issued 35 of them to doctors, nurses, and aids on the front lines of the pandemic.

Sophia Woodbury is one of four nurses at Intermountain who got the first vaccines.

First four patients to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine at Intermountain with their administer

“Today is a hopeful day. Truly and honestly,” says Woodbury.

She says she will take this opportunity to educate fellow Utahns on the vaccine.

“I really tried to do my best to learn about it so I can speak accurately and help educate people around me because that’s one of my jobs. I feel like I’m a little bit of an ambassador now,” she says.

Woodbury tells us her first task was talking to family members.

“I’ve already started talking to my family. We had a long discussion on our family chat last night about the vaccine, and what it means, and what it does,” she says. “I’ve already had conversations with co-workers early today. They say, ‘oh you’re going down to get the shot today?’ And I say, ‘Yeah. Yes, I am.'”

It’s a job many of the medical professionals will take on because of the harm the virus caused during 2020.

Monte Roberts is an Intermountain ICU nurse who got their first shot.

He tells ABC4’s Jason Nguyen it’s tough wondering if your patients will make it till the next day.

“It’s super emotional and super frustrating to come in and see patients that struggle,” he says. “It’s taxing on the team, it’s taxing on you as a nurse, and it doesn’t go away.”

Nguyen asked Roberts what he will do until he gets his second COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t see myself doing anything different. I’m still going to protect myself the best that I can so that I can protect the other people around me so that I can provide the best patient care that I can,” he says. “I don’t think that the next 21 days are going to be any different than the last 21 days, and the last months and months before that.”

All of the medical professionals who received the shot will be monitored for the next 10-days for side effects.

Intermountain Healthcare Medical Director of Infection prevention for employee health Dr. Kristin Dascomb says, “There does seem to be some minor adverse events. They all seem to be minor only in a fraction of the folks, and they are all particularly mild and so we don’t anticipate too many issues in the near future.”

Intermountain ICU Nurse Monte Roberts and Utah State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn

If something does happen doctors say there are protocols in place to aid the patients.

And, if you think you don’t need a coronavirus shot because you already had COVID-19, think again.

Utah Department of Health State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn says, “You should get vaccine if you had COVID in the past. It is reasonable if you had a recent infection you can assume immunity for about 90-days. So you don’t have to get it immediately, but certainly, if you’ve had COVID in the past you should still get the vaccine.”

Medical professionals tell ABC4 News you’ll want to continue to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, wash your hands, and physically distance yourself through the Fall of 2021. That’s when they think herd immunity may take effect.