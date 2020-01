(ABC4 News) – TMZ is reporting that basketball legend, Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday.

Officials with the LA County Sheriffs’ Office say that five people are confirmed dead after an aircraft went down on a hillside.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

LA County Sheriffs’ Office

LA County Sheriffs’ Office

TMZ reports Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down.

LA County Sheriffs Office says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

What others are clicking on: