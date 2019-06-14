Tips to enjoy Father’s Day weekend safely

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue crews are gearing up for what could be a busy Father’s Day weekend as more people hit the mountains.

“So stoked, been waiting on this for a while,” said Millcreek resident Brad Springer.

Springer and his dog Kona had a long wait for UDOT to open Guardsman Pass this year. The two want to explore Summit County’s beautiful sites.

He said, “It’s been a long time coming. Still going to hit the snow and see what it’s like.”

That snow is melting creating white water down Big Cottonwood Creek.

Even Little Cottonwood Creek in Murray is moving dangerously fast.



Down south, Zion National Park closed down the Narrows because of peaking Virgin River.

Emergency officials are pleading with folks to stay away from the edges because you can get swept away in a second.

Search and rescue crews say if you’re heading out on the mountains, because of the elements, you’ll want to bring a bag with you carrying some key items. Crews say you are going to want a first aid kit, extra clothing, emergency blanket, and food and water.

Search and rescue crews say bring a flashlight with you in case you’re stranded at night. Green lights work the best because Search and Rescue crews can spot you from the air.

Stats released to ABC4 News from the Department of Public Safety tell us the number of rescues teams worked on.

From July 2017-June 2018, the state says there were 570 reported search and rescue missions. 79 of those being in Salt Lake County.

From July 2018 until now, DPS states there have been 334 rescues with 48 of them being in Salt Lake County.

Emergency crews say this highlights the importance of being prepared with the basics like Springer.

“[I take] just enough stuff to start a fire and keep myself warm,” says Springer. “Food-wise just snacks and such but I should be able to survive for at least a day.”

