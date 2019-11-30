Tipped semi closes north and southbound lanes on I-15 in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News)- A crashed semi has blocked the northbound lanes of I-15 in Lehi. The Southbound lanes are also closed. UHP is asking everyone to stay clear of the area.
Update 12:13 : The truck is a double butane hauler. One of the trailers is up against the wall. Sgt. Brady Zaugg from UHP has said people on the other side of the wall are being evacuated.
It happened near 1800 North and is impacting all lanes of traffic. Drivers should use an alternate route.
UDOT estimates the lanes will be cleared by 12:30 pm.
