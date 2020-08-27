Timpview vs. Provo football game canceled, three classes at Provo high in quarantine

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Another high school football game has been affected by COVID-19. Timpview vs. Provo High, scheduled to play Friday night, has been canceled.

In a post on the high school’s Instagram, members of the Provo school community tested positive this week.

“At the recommendation of the Utah County Health Department, three classes of students have been quarantined, along with several coaches,” stated the post. “The quarantine was recommended as a precaution. Parents of exposed children were contacted directly by the school nurse with instructions.”

Due to the quarantine affecting several of their school’s athletes and coaches and has affected their ability to play.

The school’s administration said they are working with on a way to compensate those who already purchased tickets.