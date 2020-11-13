Timpview, Orem will battle for 5A state championship again

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With two dominating defensive efforts, Timpview and Orem will once again play for the 5A championship.

Timpview didn’t allow Salem Hills to cross midfield the entire game in a 37-0 blowout win over the Skyhawks.

Raider Damuni led the defensive performance with a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown and an interception.

Targhee Lambson rushed for two touchdowns, while Liu Aumavae threw two touchdowns, one to Carson Ryan and one to Chaid Allred.

“We were missing some guys today, but the people that came in for them stepped up,” said Damuni, a BYU commit. “It’s just trust. We all trust each other. We’re so grateful to head to the championship game and we’re ready.”

“When you’re a family like that, you just want to be together,” added head coach Andy Stokes. “You don’t want the season to end. Obviously, it’s gonna end at some point. COVID’s tough. This has been a tough year for everybody, so when you can be around a family group, that’s the best.”

Timpview will face Orem for the 5A title the second straight year. The Tigers shut down Maple Mountain in the second semifinal of the night, 35-7.

Orem will play for its fourth straight state title.

Joe Smith had 270 total yards and scored on a 79-yard run and a 77-yard screen pass as Orem will try to win its fourth straight state championship.

“I love everyone on this team,” Smith said. “I’m more proud of them than I could ever imagine. I remember when I started as a sophomore and I looked up to my teammates that were graduating, and I just wanted to show them the same love. We’ve been here before and no one has gone for four but us. We’ll see the T-Birds in the big house. We’ll see them there.”

Paxton Skipps and Kolton Brown added touchdown runs for the Tigers, while Fe’a threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Isaac Yokota.

Orem beat Timpview in last year’s 5A championship game, 21-7.