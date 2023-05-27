OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It took longer than they wanted, but the Timpanogos High baseball team is state champions again.

After dropping the second game of the best-of-three series Saturday afternoon, 8-7, the Timberwolves were forced to go to a winner-take-all game against Lehi Saturday night at Utah Valley University.

Chase Riggs earned the win on the mound, as the T-Wolves easily defeated the Pioneers, 8-1 to win its first state title since 2017.

Lehi won the 2022 5A state championship.

Tate MacGillivary had two doubles and drove in a run, as Timpanogos raced out to a 5-0 lead at the end of the third inning and cruised to the victory.

Brighton Tate, Luke Livingston, Tyler Hunter and Billy Bird all drove in runs for the T-Wolves, who finished the season with a record of 28-7.

Jackson Brousseau hit a solo home run for Lehi, the only run scored by the Pioneers.

Mays Madsen suffered the loss on the mound.