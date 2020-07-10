Timmy Allen withdraws from NBA Draft to return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah head basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak and all Utes basketball fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

Leading scorer Timmy Allen announced he is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and is returning to Utah for his junior season.

“I’m excited to let you guys know that I’ve taken my name out of the 2020 NBA Draft, and I’ll be returning to campus to to to school and play next year. I’m excited to get to work with my teammates and coaches again. I’m excited to rep this red. Go Utes!”

Allen was Utah’s leading scorer and leading rebounder last season with 17.3 points and 7.3 boards per game. He also was second on the team in assists with 3.0 assists, while playing in all 31 games.

In his freshman season, Allen averaged 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

It has been a rough off-season for the Utes, who lost second leading scorer Both Gach, who transferred to Minnesota, and 4-star recruit Caleb Lohner, who decommited and signed with BYU.

Allen, who declared for the draft on April 29th, had until August 3rd to withdraw his name.