TIMELINE: The major characters and events leading up Lori and Chad Daybell’s arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News/East Idaho News) – The investigation surrounding the high-profile missing persons case involving 8-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan reached a grim discovery on Tuesday.

The question asked nationwide, “Where are the kids?” can finally be answered after family members confirmed their remains were found by investigators on their stepdad’s property.

To understand how the complicated case reached this point, ABC4 News compiled a timeline with major events and characters with information provided by East Idaho News.

2006: According to marriage documents, Lori Daybell married her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Together, they raised Tylee Ryan from her third marriage and Joseph Ryan Jr. from her second marriage.

2014: Charles and Lori adopted Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who is the biological grandson of Charles’ sister, Kay Woodcock and her husband, Larry.

2018: Lori met doomsday author, Chad Daybell towards the end of the year. This is according to Lori’s best friend, Melanie Gibb in a May 2020 interview with East Idaho News.

February 2019: Charles filed for divorce from Lori. This came after he told several people, including family members and law enforcement, about concerning statements Lori made about zombies, the second coming of Christ, and the end of the world.

July 11, 2019: Chandler, AZ Police discovered Lori’s brother, Alex Cox shot and killed Charles. Alex claimed self-defense.

September 8, 2019: Tylee visits Yellowstone National Park with JJ, Lori, and Alex. Investigators said this is the last time anyone saw Tylee.

September 23, 2019: Lori withdrew JJ from Kennedy Elementary School after only being enrolled for three weeks. She told school officials she would homeschool her son. This is the last time anyone saw JJ.

October 22, 2019: Chad’s wife, Tammy Daybell died under suspicious circumstances at their home in Salem, Idaho. She had reported to police 13 days earlier that a masked man shot at her with a paintball gun.

November 5, 2019: Chad and Lori flew to Hawaii and got married.

November 26, 2019: Extended family requested a welfare check on JJ after not hearing from him for months. Rexburg Police Department were unable to locate him at Lori’s townhome. The day after, officers were asked to serve a warrant at the request of authorities in Arizona. When they arrived, they discovered the Daybells had “abruptly” left.

December 1, 2019: Court documents indicated Chad and Lori caught a flight to Kauai, Hawaii.

December 12, 2019: Lori’s brother, Alex died from what was believed to be natural causes in Gilbert, Arizona.

December 20, 2019: The Rexburg Police Department went public with their search for JJ and Tylee, saying Chad and Lori had not been cooperative with the investigation. They also said the children’s disappearance is possibly linked to the Tammy’s suspicious death.

January 25, 2020: The Kauai Police Department served Lori with a notice that she must physically produce JJ and Tylee to authorities in Idaho within five days. She failed to do so.

February 20, 2020: Kauai Police arrest Lori on a $5 million warrant out of Madison County, Idaho. She was charged with two felony courts of desertion and non-support of dependent children among a number of charges. She was extradited back to Idaho within six days.

Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. At her right is defense attorney Edwina Elcox. Daybell who was charged with felony child abandonment after her two children went missing nearly six months ago had her bond reduced to $1 million by an Idaho judge on Friday. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)

March 6, 2020: Lori makes her initial court appearance in Rexburg, Idaho where Judge Faren Eddins reduced her bail to $1 million. She remains in the Madison County Jail to this day, unable to post bond.

April 9, 2020: East Idaho News obtains a letter stating Chad and Lori are being investigated for conspiracy, attempted murder, and/or murder in relation to the death of Tammy Daybell.

June 9, 2020: Rexburg Police Department executed a sealed search warrant on Chad Daybell’s house in Salem, Idaho with the help of the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, investigators confirmed they found the human remains of two people. Chad is arrested and booked in the Fremont County Jail.

June 10, 2020: Chad made his initial court appearance over a video conferencing call, facing two charges of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. Judge Eddins set his bail at $1 million. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1st and 2nd.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC4 News for the latest information involving Chad and Lori Daybell.