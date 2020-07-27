Timeline of deadly West Jordan plane crash

The investigation into what caused a deadly plane crash in West Jordan is currently being handled by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

On Saturday, a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed landed into 72-year-old Mary Quintana’s home in the area of 9000 South and 4000 West.

It was around 1:30 p.m. when West Jordan dispatch first began receiving calls.

“I was outside in my yard, in my front yard and out of no where I started hearing an airplane that was super low,” said Jasson Soriano. “Out of nowhere I see a black plume just go up.”

The aftermath was an intense fire that would spread to two other homes.

As emergency crews responded, neighbors patiently waited for word on the victims’ conditions.

“I started calling people in the ward that needed to know,” said Craig Searing, who lives behind the homes that burned.

Saturday night, West Jordan Police released three of the six people onboard had died including a 9-month-old baby girl.

On Sunday, we learned their names. Among those who passed away, 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff, 9-month-old Coral Wyckoff and 36-year-old Milda Shibonis. Rebecca Wyckoff, 36, is in critical condition, and two-year-old Cody Mitchell is suffering with critical burns on his legs and arms. There was also a 12-year-old, Veda Shepard, who police say walked away from the crash.

A memorial with flowers and teddy bears continued to grow outside of Quintana’s home Sunday afternoon.

Her son, Chris, shared the latest on her condition.

“She was in the intensive care unit and they took her to the burn unit,” he said. 50% of her back was burned and part of her hair.”

Spectators continue to flood the neighborhood, some to pay their respects. Others to check out the scene.

There are now signs up along the area asking people to keep it moving.

As the past few days have been very unsettling for neighbors, Mayor Dirk Burton spoke on the closeness of the residents.

“This neighborhood is somewhere around 30 years old, and I’d say a majority of the people who live in this area are original owners of the houses,” he said. “So, they know each other very well.”

It still remains unclear what caused the crash.

There is a GoFundMe set up for The Shibonis Family. As of Sunday night, it raised more than its $15,000 goal.