Time to clean up after the storm? Where city and county resources are available

Utah (ABC4 News) — A historic, hurricane-strength windstorm swept through Utah Tuesday causing statewide damage. -Downed trees and powerlines have caused widespread damages closing schools, business and leaving thousands without power.

Cities and counties throughout the state are offering resources to those affected. ABC4 News has created a list of available resources to those in need of help.

Davis County:

Centerville:

Centerville is opening a trees only dumpsite at the Community Park located at 1350 North 400 West on the west side from Frontage Road.

City officials are asking residents and businesses to submit their structural and/or landscape damage. They ask you to take a picture and email it to recorder@centervilleut.com with your name, phone number, address, and estimated cost of damage.

Fruit Heights:

Officials with Fruit Heights say Wasatch Integrated Waste is accepting green waste from the storm free of charge.

Fruit Heights ask resident take note of the:

Provide proof or residency

Loads must be secured and covered

Rootballs accepted

Open M – S, 7 am-6 pm

10 business days to haul green waste NO CHARGE

Layton:

Officials with Layton City say Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District has waved fees for two weeks for green waste. Proof of residency will be required.

Salt Lake County:

Salt Lake City:

A large-scale cleanup effort is underway in Salt Lake City following Tuesday’s significant windstorm. According to officials, the city crews are focusing their initial cleanup efforts on trees blocking sidewalks, roads, and bike lanes. After areas are cleared the city will remove all city-owned trees before moving on to private downed trees and debris.

The city says they understand many residents are unable to clean up their own trees and debris, so they have partnered with United Way’s 2-1-1, to link people who need help with volunteers who want and are able to help.

Those needing help can call 2-1-1, beginning Thursday. Those interested in volunteering can contact Utah’s National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Millcreek/Holladay:

Salt Lake County Public Works has established a central waste drop-off location at the Salt Lake County Maintenance Yard located at 3800 South Wasatch Blvd. Drop-offs will be available Thursday between 8 a.m and 8 p.m.

City officials say they are still working on providing waste trailers for other areas. Residents experiencing damages are asked to report it, including blocked streets and sidewalks.

Weber County:

Officials in Weber County say they are working to continue efforts. They ask residents to look to their cities for information about where to can take your green waste and debris.

The Transfer Station for a limited time will be offering discounted rates of: 10.00 for a single axle and 20.00 for a double axle.

Cache County:

Logan:

The city requests that if any tree debris is too large to fit into a curbside green waste container to bring it to the Logan Green Waste Facility located at 153 North 140 West. Due to long lines at the facility, it will be open until 7 p.m. Thursday evening.