Tighter Covid-19 restrictions on the way?

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

Governor Gary Herbert is expected to meet with the Utah Coronavirus Task Force on Monday.

It will be to decide if officials need to enforce tighter Covid-19 restrictions across the state.

“This is what’s happening,” said Governor Herbert at a press conference on Thursday. “This is where we want to be, but this is where we are.”

Sunday’s numbers from the Department of Health reveal an increase of 920 news positive cases from Saturday.

The new rolling seven-day average is 835 positive cases per day. That’s with 6,215 more people tested from Saturday.

“Certainly as you’ve heard me say already,” said Herbert. “Some of the more government aggressive approaches are on the table, and modifying color coding, mask mandates are things that will be discussed over the next few days.”

Most of the state is in either the yellow or green colored-coded categories which represent low or minimal restriction.

Salt Lake, Summit and Grand Counties as well as Logan, Provo City and Springdale are under local mask mandates.