SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout Utah, we learn no one is immune.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, three facilities on the Wasatch Front have been hit recently with an influx of COVID-19 cases, causing some of them to voluntarily and momentarily close, allowing their workforce to recover.

The press release stated the facilities have continued to operate while practicing increased health and safety measures, working hand in hand with their local health departments. The facilities are on their way to recovering with hopes to return to full operational capacity within the next 10 days.

There are still plenty of processors contributing to the local food chain, the release stated. Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says the state and consumers should confidently know that there is plenty of safe and healthy meat available.

“We appreciate and stand behind meat processors in the state who have navigated the challenges of

being an essential service through these difficult times. We remain confident in the quantity and

quality of product being produced and processed. I sincerely hope that consumers trust that their

meat is safe and that it will continue to be readily available to them. We will continue to hold our

industries to the highest level of safety and health, to see us through the end of these challenging

times” said Commissioner Logan Wilde.