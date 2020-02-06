Three teens injured after another driver falls asleep and hits them head-on in Harrisville crash

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three teens girls were injured Thursday after the driver of another car fell asleep at the wheel and hit their vehicle head-on.

According to witnesses, a black Chevrolet truck was traveling northbound on Washington Blvd. at the same time as a silver Subaru passenger car was headed south. The driver of the black truck veered into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the Subaru.

Three teen girls who were in the Subaru, as well as the driver of the truck, were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Their conditions were not released.

Police said the driver of the truck admitted to them he had fallen asleep and that weather is not being considered a factor.

