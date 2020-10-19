Three people shot near Tanner Park in SLC, police search for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people, ages unknown, are in critical condition after a shooting in the 2600 block of Heritage Way near Tanner Regional Park on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

“At approximately one minute after 4 o’clock this afternoon, we had multiple reports of shots fired in which three individuals were apparently shot here on the side of the road,” said Lt. Steve Woolridge of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

While investigators are piecing together the details of what happened, police believe they know who the shooter is.

“Right now we have an idea of who we’re looking for and we’re going to allow law enforcement to go ahead and take the lead on that right now, and so we’re not asking for the public’s help at this time,” said Woolridge.

The three victims are being treated at area hospitals. Woolridge says officers are with them.

Police say they’re now interviewing eyewitnesses to understand what they saw and heard.

ABC4 will continue to update this story as new details become available.