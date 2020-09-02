Three people charged, police footage released, in Cottonwood Heights protests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County District attorney filed charges against three individuals from the protests in Cottonwood Heights last month.

During the “March for Justice” held on August 2, a clash between protestors and police resulted in injuries on both sides and eight people being arrested.

Gabriel Pecor-Aro, 26, faces misdemeanor failure to move to the sidewalk and getting into a physical altercation with police. Ren Alex Knab, 35, faces misdemeanor assault against a police officer, and Andrew Carter, 30, faces misdemeanor interfering with an arresting officer.

Cottonwood Heights Police released the body cam video showing multiple exchanges, some calm and some emotionally charged.

“There is too many of us to occupy the sidewalk safely,” said one protestor, to which the officer told him “no, there’s not.”

The protestor then told the officer they were going to stay on the street when the officer replied “no, you’re not, you’re all going to get arrested and cited.”

The protests were planned in memory of 19-year-old Zane James who was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in May 2018 while he was running from police after two robberies.