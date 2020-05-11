Three mobile homes catch on fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters battled three mobile home fires in Salt Lake City Monday.

It happened after 6:00 a.m. at 1366 South Major Street.

Firefighters say at least two people were displaced from the fire and are working to confirm if there are any victims.

The two people inside at the time are missing some pets.

Officials also say at least one of the mobile homes involved was marked vacant by the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Courtesy: Salt Lake City Fire Department

“When we first got here we had reports of victims,” Anthony Burton with Salt Lake City Fire said. “We had report that two of them were vacant but there could be activity.”

Fire crews also had to deal with down power lines in the area and are working to restore power.

In addition, one of the units is “closed to entry” due to chemical contamination. The Utah Health Department said no one can enter except to decontaminate it with health department permission.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no injuries to report.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted when it becomes available.

