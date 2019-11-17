Three men arrested in theft of thousands of dollars worth of electronics

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in electronics by distracting the store clerk.

According to a probable cause statement, officers caught the group of three men and two minors in American Fork on Friday after alleged thefts in Saratoga Springs and West Jordan.

Desmion Hodo, Myriel Edgar and Jaquan McElroy are all facing charges in relation to the alleged thefts.







Police reported the suspects went to check out at Walmart with several high-priced electronics; they allegedly used a credit card/prepaid card but told the cashier to enter the amount of the items and hit the “CASH” button on the register.

According to documents, after the suspects took the items and left the store, store employees realized the receipt showed cash tendered but the store had not had received cash in the sale.

The responding officer said surveillance video showed the suspects “leaning over the counter looking at the register and the screen” during the transaction. Apparently, the video shows them distracting the store clerk multiple times as they did this during the transaction.

Once officers caught up to suspects’ vehicle, they reported finding “a large amount of various high-priced merchandise and electronics,” including Hero Go Pro video recorders, PS4 Pro PlayStation game consoles, Xbox One X game consoles, several HP PC Laptops, Apple watches and Apple iPad Air.

Officers said, all told, they stole approximately $10,000 worth in electronics.

The men denied the accusations.