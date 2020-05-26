TOOELE COUNT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three men have been arrested after a missing person from Sandy was found dead with in Tooele County with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said they received information from Sandy City Police Department on Monday of an investigation into a missing person that lead them to believe that individual may have been killed in Tooele County.

Sandy Police Detectives had questioned three suspects, Wyatt Smelser, Hakop Keshishain, and Izaiah Kirkpatrick, who they said they believed were involved in the disappearance of the victim.

Police said it appears the three men met at Keshishain’s apartment in Sandy where they devised a plan to kill the victim.

One of the suspects involved took detectives to the area of Faust Road where they found the victim’s body who appeared to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The three suspects have been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center for suspicion of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

The victim’s name is being withheld until positive ID can be made.