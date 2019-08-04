Three killed in San Juan County crash

SAN JUAN COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A crash involving multiple vehicles, including one towing a boat, killed three people in San Juan County Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on S.R. 191, 23 miles north of Monticello. A Ford Expedition, towing an 18-foot boat, was going northbound.

At 4:17 p.m., troopers state, the F-150 veered into the northbound lane for an unknown reason, crashing head-on into the Expedition.

(photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

The driver of the Expedition, 75-year-old Kenneth Harding, and the passenger, 73-year-old Frances Harding, both from Goodman, Ariz., were badly injured and died at the scene of the crash.

The front passenger of the F-150, 68-year-old Patricia Storm from Minot, N.D., was also killed in the crash and died on the scene.

Responders flew the driver of the F-150 to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo., in critical condition.

Utah Highway Patrol said all four people in the two vehicles were wearing their seat belts and they are still investigating the cause of the crash.