HOOPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Weber Fire District responded to structure fire in Hooper Monday morning.

Weber Fire District officials said crews with Weber, Roy, and North Davis Fire units along with Weber County Sheriff’s were dispatched to the fire around 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews say upon arrival there was a two-story detached garage/shop fully involved. Crews said they went defensive and after 40 minutes gained fire control.















Officials said there were no injuries, however the structure and its contents are a total loss.

An investigation is pending while investigators wait for the ‘okay’ to safely enter the structure.

