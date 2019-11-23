Three dead after single vehicle rollover crash in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people were fatally injured in a single vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The department said that a tan Ford Ranger traveling north on I-15 drifted across the left side of the road rather than turning with the road. The driver then steered back to the right and crossed all travel lanes.

The driver then turned sharply left before going off the road, at which point the vehicle rolled. A teenage female was ejected out the rear window of the vehicle, and the driver was partially ejected through the door frame, which was bent away from the truck.

Two passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and remained in the vehicle.

What others are clicking on: